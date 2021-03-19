Buhari Mourns Tanzanian President, Magufuli

By Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the government and people of Tanzania over the demise of President John Pombe Magufuli.

Buhari said that the late Tanzanian President’s legacy of patriotism and dedication to the African course would continue to resonate across the continent.

The President, in a condolence message that was issued yesterday by his Media Assistant, Mr. Garba Shehu, expressed belief that the late Tanzanian President’s courage and love for his country inspired various reforms that generations would continue to celebrate, which include the challenging decision to reduce the size and cost of governance, insistence on a people focused budget with clear priorities on education and health, and consistently fighting profligacy and frivolities in public expenditures.

He stressed that the former Tanzanian leader spent most of his life serving the country and humanity, with a rich pedigree of working as a school teacher, and rising steadily in public service as Member of Parliament, Deputy Minister of Works, Minister of Works, Minister of Lands and Human Settlement and Minister of Livestock and Fisheries.

Buhari extended condolences to the family of the late visionary leader of Tanzania, his friends and associates, and all citizens of the country, trusting God to comfort them while also praying for repose of the soul of the deceased.

