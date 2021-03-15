Osun Kicks as Gunmen Kill Six Members of Same Family

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Osun State Government has condemned the killing of six members of the same family by unknown gunmen at Wasimi community in Irewole Local Government Area of the state.

The victims, who were attacked before daybreak on Saturday, lived in the community located along the Ife/Ibadan expressway.

Osun State Deputy Governor, Mr. Benedict Alabi, who visited the scene yesterday evening, described the incident as a case of brutal assassination.

He vowed that the perpetrators would be brought to book in no distant time.

“This is a very unfortunate incident and we are so sad about it as a government. It is shocking and strange to our communities.

“We are here on behalf of the state government to sympathise with you and we are assuring you that those criminal elements that perpetrated this evil act would not go scot-free, we have ordered security agencies to swing into action and fish them out to face the wrath of law”.

Sources said the gunmen invaded the community along the Ife-Ibadan expressway the midnight, shooting sporadically.

It was gathered that operatives of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) and Hunters Group of Nigeria were combing the bush in the area in search of the perpetrators.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Osun State, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the incident.

She said: “The killing happened in a community called Wasinmi and all the people killed are family members. The Commissioner of Police is currently in the place as I speak to you and our officers have also been deployed to the place.”

