Omo-Agege, Emerhor Resolve Differences in Delta APC

By Sylvester Idowu

Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, and the Founding Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor, have set aside their political differences and called for an end to the divisions in the party in the state.

Omo-Agege and Emerhor particularly called on leaders of the party in the state to close rank and work for the unity of the party ahead of the 2023 general election in the state.

Both leaders spoke at Evwreni in Ughelli North Local Government Area at the weekend, when the deputy president of the Senate visited Emerhor at his country-home with other leaders of the party, including Hon. Francis Waive, who represents Ughelli North, Ughelli South and Udu at the House of Representatives.

Omo-Agege, in his remark, described the visit as a brotherly one and part of efforts toward ending the rift among leaders of the party in the state.

He blamed the poor performance of the party in the 2019 general election on the division among leaders of the APC in the state.

The deputy president of the Senate disclosed that the visit was significant and important in putting the rivalry among the various camps behind and forged a formidable unity among members of APC in the state.

According to him, “As both of us will say, Delta State is ripe for the taking. We have also stated that that can only happen if all of us are on the same page. Come to think of it, what are we fighting for? At the end of the day, we are brothers first before we became members of APC. Party will come and go but Urhobo people will remain Urhobo. Delta State will remain Delta State.

“As from today, we should all know that we are one. The party is not just about Emerhor and me, we still have other leaders. In politics, we drag who get what, but while doing that, we must do it with civility. We must do it with humanity. We must not play it in a way that it becomes almost impossible to reconcile yourselves at the end of the exercise.”

Omo-Agege commended Emerhor for committing to the peace process in the state, adding that he would work with everyone to ensure that APC wins future elections in the state through unity.

In his remark, Emerhor, who was the 2015 governorship candidate of the party in the state, described the visit by Omo-Agege as historic, saying it was time for leaders and members of the party from across the state to embrace peace and unite in the interest of the party.

He agreed that the main reason the opposition had not been able to wrest power from the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state is largely caused by the division among opposition leaders in the state.

The APC chieftain tasked Omo-Agege to do more by reaching out to other party leaders like Chief Great Ogboru, Festus Keyamo, and others in order to bring everyone together.

