NPFL: Rangers Win to Pile Pressure on Kwara Utd at the Top

Rangers International defeated bottom placed Adamawa United 1-0 to pile on the pressure on NPFL leaders Kwara United, who barely held on to top spot after a scoreless draw at home with Heartland.

Both Kwara United and Rangers have 27 points from 15 matches, but the Kwara team stay top by virtue of their better goals difference.

However, the Flying Antelopes needed a late goal by Chinonso Ebekwe to subdue Adamawa United at the Cathedral in Enugu.

Abia Warriors continued their resurgence with a 4-1 thrashing of Kano Pillars at home.

Obioma Chukwuemeka grabbed a brace with Godwn Obaje and Daniel Wotlai also getting among the goals.

The Umuahia club are now 10th on the table with 20 points.

Lobi Stars beat Plateau United 3-2 to climb to ninth in the standings with 22 points.

There was also a home win for Dakkada to worsen Katsina United relegation problems.

Katsina remain 17th on the table with 15 points, two points from safety.

MATCH-DAY 15

Kwara Utd 0-0 Heartland.

Abia Warriors 4-1 K’Pillars

Sunshine 0-0 Nasarawa

Wikki 1-0 Warri Wolves

Rangers 1-0 Adamawa

Lobi 3-2 Plateau Utd

IfeanyiUbah 0-0 Rivers Utd

Dakkada 1-0 Katsina Utd

(*2nd half to be concluded at 8am)

