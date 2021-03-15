Nigeria Drifting, Requires Better Leaders, Says Tambuwal

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has raised the alarm that Nigeria is heading for the rocks except leaders rally round to save it from the impending doom and also get the leadership selection process right.

Tambuwal made this observation yesterday at the Sultan of Sokoto’s Palace where a reception and public lecture was held in honour of the members of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Jos, who were appointed into his administration.

Responding to a paper titled: ‘The Responsibility of a State and Stable Democracy in Nigeria: Challenges and Prospects,’ delivered at the event by the former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Attahiru Jega, the Sokoto State governor said: “it is a collective responsibility to reconstruct the processes and bring better people on board.”

Agreeing with the recommendations of the paper, the governor however lamented that Jega did not mention the recent experience of END SARS protests that nearly shut down the country, asking: ”What can we do if these young men and women who protested possibly aspire to fill certain positions? ”

He, therefore, admonished leaders in the country on the selection of their successors.

“In all they are going to do, they must factor them in and see how best they can bring them on board and work with them and find accommodation for them.”

“In Nigeria we must build institutions. As it were, we have seen what happened to the electoral process, judiciary and what is still happening even at the National Assembly,” he lamented.

“If you have strong leadership and there are no institutions, the moment that strong leadership gets weak, everything in the centre can no longer hold; so, it is important to pay attention to building more institutions in Nigeria,” he suggested.

