National Leaders Laud Uzodimma on One-year Achievements

Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo; the President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan; state governors National Assembly members and chieftains of All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday commended Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State for his achievements in one year in office.

The leaders made their commendation at a thanksgiving church service at Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri to mark the governor’s one year in office.

Osinbajo leading the top dignitaries at the occasion praised the governor for his achievements in office in one year, just as he admitted to Nigeria’s numerous challenges

He lauded the achievements of governor Uzodimma who he said has done well within just a year of his administering the State, just as he has predicted that he would go far in his political career.

Osinbajo in his speech at the ceremony showered encomium on Uzodimma who he particularly commended for constructing solid roads and other massive infrastructure in the State.

“It is a thing of pleasure to join Imo people in this church service to mark one year anniversary of my brother the governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodimma, the hope of Imo State.

“You are here as governor of Imo State, by the grace of God. God says he honours those who honour him. How you can honour God is to serve your people honestly.

“Your administration has invested heavily in solid infrastructure, which include construction of up to 46 roads. I have been told that this year’s budget of Imo state is tagged budget of wealth creation and that’s apt, with what we are seeing you have planned to take Imo to higher level of

Also, the Senate President, Lawan in his remarks corroborated the commendations of the vice president on Uzodimma. He said “I served with Uzodimma, at the Senate and his very reliable and someone you can trust. He is one you can’t find wanting, when Uzodimma, became governor I knew Imo will be taken to the next level because of his capacity to deliver.

Others who commended the governor were the governors of Yobe, Ekiti, Kogi, Ebonyi and the leadership of the House of Representatives.

In his address,Uzodimma vowed to utilise the resources of the State to better the living condition of the people, just as he equally promised to continue delivering on his campaign promises.

“Today reminds us of the long way we travelled to get back our votes, the battle the forces of darkness fought to deny me of my victory at the polls. However, Imo people appreciate the hand of God in the restoration of my mandate. That is why we are starting this anniversary with a church service.

“My covenant with God is that I will make this state and our people better than we met them. I am not governor so that I can boast that I am richer than the state after I leave office or to acquire illegally the properties of Imo people.

“When I took over office, I was not given any hand over note but I do know that I was not elected to give excuses so I confronted the challenges head long. I must tell that you one year after , we have not failed Imo people. We have restored confidence in governance, and in just one year we have dramatically changed the narrative by constructing solid and world class roads”, the governor said

