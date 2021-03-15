IAC, Ilorin Vows to Train World Class Pilots

By Hammed Shittu in Ilorin.

Chairman, Board of Directors, International Aviation College (IAC) Ilorin, Alhaji Ahmed Yusuf Gobir, has reiterated the commitment of the management of the college to train a world class pilots that would add values to the aviation industry in the world.

IAC was established by the former Governor of Kwara state, Senator Bukola Saraki in 2010 with the aim of training pilots and the conduct of the college is being moderated by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

Currently, the college is issuing Private Pilot License (PPL)/Multi Engine/Instrument Rating as Flight Operation Officers Course among others

Kwara state government disclosed that Governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq was ready to purchase another set of three aircraft to add to the two existing ones in order to boost the training and operations of the college.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin at the weekend during the inauguration of the members of the boards of the College, Gobir stated that the college had been positioned with required infrastructure that would enhance the training of the students.

He said: “Present my, the college has seasoned professionals and articulate experienced people in the new board that would give advice capable of turning around the college for optimum results”.

“Your appointment by the state government to say the least is well deserved and it came at a time the college requires people of great calibre who are well grounded in their chosen careers to move the college into a greater level of growth”.

He added that the college began skeletal preparatory operation in 2010 through 2011 until it officially training in January 2012 by taking the first set of students in the college.

“The college has four trainer aircraft, two DA42 and two DA40 at its disposal for pilot training ad graduates twelve streams of Standard pilot students, six steam flight dispatcher students, three executive PPL students and other flight training related students in the college”.

Gobir stated further that since his assumption of office on February 2020, he has restored the dignity and integrity of the college by ensuring that all the welfare of the staff has been upgraded for optimum results.

“During this period, some issues, were identified which were to be nipped in the bud to stabilise th college and chart the way forward towards improving standard and nap out strategies plans for long term development.

“Such issues include among others, division among staffs, financial mismanagement and recklessness, staff welfare and others capable of sinking the boat of the college and we have been able to restore peace in the college.

“The process of re-certification of the college approved training organisation certificate which expired on 4th March, 2021 is currently ongoing and we have paid for the exercise while the NCAA is currently reviewing our documentation and they would soon assign inspectors to visit the college for the physical inspection phase of the audit exercise”, he said.

