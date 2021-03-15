Gunmen Attack Police Base in Bauchi, Kill Inspector, Civilian

Gunmen have interrupted the peace in Bauchi State as they attacked Naborodo safer highway Patrol Axis of the state Police Command along Bauchi-Jos road and killed a 35-year-old Inspector and one other person.

In a statement issued last night, the Bauchi State Police Command, through its Public Relations Officer, Ahmed Wakil, stated that the incident occurred on Saturday.

Wakil disclosed that the civilian was shot by a stray bullet and was rushed to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital, Bauchi where he died.

“Bauchi State command regrets to announce that on Saturday, March 14, 2021, at about 9.30pm, an attack was unleashed at the Naborodo safer high way Patrol Axis of the Bauchi State Police Command, on police officers patrolling Bauchi – Jos road, by unknown armed men.

“The incident, which was indeed a very unfortunate one and resulted in the death of a Police officer, Inspector Mukhtar Ibrahim, Male, (35) who was shot dead by the assailant and one Uba Samaila, civilian, male (33) a resident of Naborodo town, who was hit by a stray bullet, but later died at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital (ATBH) while receiving treatment.”

He said that the service rifle of the deceased with beach NO.32486 has been recovered by the Police.

He added that the corpses of the victims have been released to the families for burial, according to Islamic right.

The Police Spokesman stated that more patrol teams have been deployed to the A area while security men have embarked on stop and search with a view to tracking down the hoodlums.

He assured that “so far, calm has been restored in the area and citizens can go about their normal businesses without let or hindrance.”

He said that: “The Bauchi State Police Commissioner, CP Sylvester Alabi, regrets the ugly incidence and has condoled with the bereaved family over the irreplaceable loss. He has also ordered a full-scale investigation of the matter.

“The Bauchi State Police Command would therefore not relent on this; it will dig deep into the matter and find a lasting solution to this security breach.

“Our resilience as enforcers of the law has been tested by these criminals, but our resolve remains firm and resolute in fishing them out and serving justice adequately.”

