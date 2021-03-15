Compass Business Services to Enhance Gender Development

An international trade and investment promotion firm, Compass Global Business Services has evolved mechanism to enhance gender development to achieve a safe and sustainable world. The Chief Executive Officer of Compass Global Business Services, Mrs. Tokunbo Chiedu, who disclosed this in a statement in Lagos, explained that the organisation was renowned for collaborating with its strategic partners to provide solutions that focus on global concerns, while promoting empowerment, driving inspiration, and encouraging learning and transformation.

According to her, the firm will hold a virtual edition of the global Female Leaders, and Entrepreneurs Conference (FLEC) from March 23 to 25.

“FLEC is designed to be a convergence to initiate powerful conversations with female leaders, around gender development and the pivotal role gender balance. And diversity has to play in navigating the new normal, and particularly toward achieving a safe, and sustainable world for all. The overarching theme of the conference focusses broadly on gender development and innovation with emphasis on toolkits to innovate, survive and sustain in the post – pandemic recovery phase,” she said.

Chiedu said that the three days programme would explore the impact of women on the global scene by drawing on case studies of sustainable solutions, and best practices led, developed or owned by women.

She said that this would include compelling success stories from around the globe, with regards to progress being made by women across the spheres of government and policy, business, technology and within corporate organisations.

“A key driver of the FLEC platform is the need to foster new business opportunities, and to engage and strengthen networks in the process for the mutual benefits of the African continent, and the rest of the world,” she said.

Chiedu said that the event would have 30 female leaders, across multiple sectors representing six countries, and four continents to brainstorm and chart a positive course for the audience.

Presentations and keynote speeches will be delivered by identified leading women, and notable female achievers such as – Sub Regional Director & Chief Gender Development Expert at the UN Economic Commission for Africa, Ngone Diop; Senior Coordinator, African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), and LDCs Focal Point International Trade Centre (ITC), Aissatou Diallo; President, Lagos Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Toki Mabogunje and Country Head, Google Nigeria, Juliet Ehimuan. among others.

