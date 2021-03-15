CAN Drags FG to Court over CAMA

By Onyebuchi Ezigbo

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has said that it has taken the federal government to court to challenge the legality or otherwise of the just gazetted controversial Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 popularly called CAMA.

It said the body went to court to adjudicate on some provisions which CAN is not comfortable with.

The case with suit No FHC/ABJ/CS/244/2021 is between the Incorporated Trustees of CAN, Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment which was filed before the Federal High Court, Abuja.

A statement issued on Monday by the General Secretary, Joseph Bade Daramola, said the case came up for mention at the Federal High Court, Abuja on Monday.

According to CAN, the case was filed on its behalf by its lawyers led by Joe-Kyari Gadzama (SAN), Prof J. Amupitan (SAN), Wale Adesokan (SAN), Isaac Okpanachi, Comfort Otera Chigbue, Godswill Iyoke, Cyril Obika, Geraldine Mbah, Francis Oronsaye, Oluniyi Adediji, Charles Ndukwe, Emmanuel Ekong and Darlington Onyekwere.

Others are Madu Joe-Kyari Gadzama, Lama Joe-Kyari Gadzama, Rev Fr. Joseph Ilorah, Jerry Onbugadu Musa, Amazing Ikpala, and a host of other legal luminaries.

It said that the CAN leaders present in the court included the General Secretary, Joseph Bade Daramola; Kunle Fagbemi, Senator Philip Gyunka, Tunde Adegbesan, Rev. Testimony Onifade, the Director, Legal and Public Affairs, Comfort Otera Chigbue and Senator Jonathan Zwingina.

CAN said: “It resolved to go to court after all attempts to convince the federal government why it should not intervene or interfere with the management of the church in the country through any of its agencies failed.”

CAN had, while rejecting the amended CAMA law, said: “The satanic section of the controversial and ungodly law is Section 839 (1) &(2), which empowers the Commission to suspend trustees of an association (in this case, the church) and appoint the interim managers to manage the affairs of the association for some given reasons, is unacceptable.”

