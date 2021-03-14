Stallion-Bajaj to Grow Female Workforce to 35% in 2022

The distributor of Bajaj three-wheeler and four-wheeler intracity smart cab, Stallion-Bajaj Alliance has promised to grow its female workforce to 35% by 2022.

The Managing Director, Mr Manish Rohtagi disclosed this plan at a session with journalists to celebrate the 2021 International Women Day, promising to set up Africa’s first women-only assembly plant

At the conference, Rohtagi noted that the brand “has been driven by one goal: to build a more inclusive workspace from the inception of Stallion-Bajaj Alliance.

“At the core is the plan to establish Africa’s first women-only assembly plant in Nigeria and significantly grow its female representation to 35% by the end of 2022,” Rohtagi said.

In line with this vision, the managing director disclosed, 40 women have been trained and integrated into the VON assembly plant in Lagos, Nigeria.

He said: “Women make up over half of the world’s population and are integral to the growth of the world economy. The Stallion-Bajaj Alliance has put gender equality at the forefront of its SDGs.

“For Stallion-Bajaj, International Women’s Day is a reminder that there is still a lot of work to be done to ensure more spaces are created for women to thrive.

“It is a reminder for us to examine our processes and structures, to ensure wage gaps are closed and equal opportunities are offered to women at all levels.”

While conducting journalists round the company’s assembling plant, Rohtagi said: “To celebrate IWD this year, we will be welcoming a new set of female mechanics to the training program.

“This is in line with our goal to train and absorb 500 female technicians by 2022. To achieve this, we will be holding several more training sessions for female riders, female assemblers and female mechanics before the year runs out.”

When asked about the impact of the program, one of the women assemblers, Ms. Ayomide Sanyaolu said: “I am proud to be part of this exciting project.

“Being a member of the first cohort employed at the plant I have had to learn, fail and relearn. It has been a challenging but fulfilling period in my life.

“Seeing the end product of our work, the Keke is on the road gives me joy and job satisfaction. I am grateful to be part of the process,” Sanyaolu said.

