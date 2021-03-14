When I resigned from a job there was usually a morning tea, a few platitudes and occasionally a gift voucher. I never got to keep the company car, the company credit card, the work title, nor any personal assistants, not that I ever had any of these as a teacher. You aren’t doing too badly after you resigned Harry. Time to move on with your own life and family in a new country.

––Dennis Fitzgerald, Melbourne, Australia

