Abike Dabiri: Making a Difference through Diaspora Commission

Back straight, eyes on the board, blouse tucked in, sleeves folded, brain engines wiring away—this is Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa at her workstation, an inspiring paragon of a Chairman. Confidence without contentiousness, humility without timidity, smart and spirited, but not impetuous—a fine specimen of resourcefulness. This is what Nigeria hoped for but never anticipated: Abike Kafayat Oluwatoyin Dabiri-Erewa.

Many women have indeed done well, but one has to do excellently. And who else to bear this title but the country’s most forthcoming female politician and Commission Chairman? Hon. Dabiri-Erewa has done nothing but made us all proud in the years since she came into the limelight. Dabiri-Erewa assumed the position of Chairman/CEO of the Nigerian Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) in 2018. Shortly after, she had wowed the presidency with her many accomplishments as Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora. Who would believe that the well-articulated and forthright daughter of the renowned Kind Teacher, Alhaja Sadiat Abeke Erogbogbo, was only doing what she does best and not working for accolades?

But looking out for others is what she knows to do best, as she demonstrated with Nigerians that have been hurt by foreign authorities—the case of Nigerian students who were allegedly murdered in faraway northern Cyprus immediately comes to mind. Dabiri-Erewa was up and about during that period, as threatening as an anxious tigress protecting her cubs. Any wonder the authorities ran helter-skelter to pacify her? The Saudi Arabian government also aroused itself, fearing Dabiri-Erewa’s wrath in the cases of Zainab Habib Aliyu and Mallam Ibrahim Ibrahim, who had been remanded in prison for speculated crimes. And several other cases like these.

After six years in Diaspora matters (that is including her time as SSA on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa is celebrated at home because of her relevance outside—and celebrated outside because of her relevance at home. A Chairman that covers all bases is Dabiri-Erewa, an effective, unwavering Chairman; renowned and unique across tenures.

