Toyota to Focus on Hybrid, Safety for Facelifted Camry

by Bennett Oghifo

Toyota will renew its focus on its fuel-efficient hybrid drivetrain when it launches the facelifted Camry next month, with a revised lineup featuring four hybrid grades and a single entry-level petrol variant.

The model rationalisation reflects the strong appeal of the Camry Hybrid that accounted for 70 per cent of current model Camry sales in 2020.

Alongside the focus on the improved 2.5-litre hybrid powertrain, the upgraded Camry features bold front end styling, a newly designed dash for better ergonomics, and improved safety with additional Toyota Safety Sense driver assistance features.

Toyota Australia Vice President Sales and Marketing Sean Hanley said the facelifted Camry lineup epitomised Toyota’s drive towards an electrified vehicle future, by showcasing the customer and environmental benefits of its hybrid powertrain.

“When we launched the first Camry Hybrid 10 years ago, it was only the second hybrid model after Prius,” Mr Hanley said.

“Today, we offer the hybrid powertrain in seven model lines and with over 70 per cent of current Camry buyers opting for the hybrid version, it is our biggest seller.

“Customers have come to appreciate the significant benefits to their bottom line, practicality and their environmental footprint and now with this facelifted model, we are further improving the proposition with a more stylish aesthetic inside and out and more advanced safety and comfort technology,” he said.

The improved hybrid powertrain in the facelifted Camry uses a 2.5-litre Atkinson cycle petrol engine that works in seamless combination with a pair of electric motor generators to deliver a maximum output of 160kW.

Combined cycle fuel consumption is as low as 4.2l/100km1 for Ascent and Ascent Sport grades with 4.5l/100km1 for SL and 4.7l/100km1 for SX.

The new 2.5-litre petrol four-cylinder Dynamic Force Engine offered in the Camry Ascent generates a maximum power of 152kW while returning a combined cycle fuel consumption of 6.8l/100km1.

At the front, the facelifted Camry features a redesigned grille and front bumper to give the car a more imposing road presence while inside, the redesigned dash featuring a larger 9-inch touchscreen display (7-inch for Ascent grade) provides a more user-friendly and premium ambience.

Among the safety upgrades is the introduction of Toyota Connected Services2, a first for the segment, together with new features for Toyota Safety Sense3 with the addition of road sign assist, emergency steering assist and intersection turn assistance3 on every model.

This builds upon an already extensive list of driver assistance features that includes pre-collision safety system with pedestrian and day cyclist detection, active cruise control, lane trace assist and auto high beam.

The Camry is well equipped with the entry level Ascent featuring LED lights, alloy wheels, a reversing camera and the latest generation multimedia system with Apple CarPlay®4 and Android Auto™5 compatibility.

Stepping up from the Camry Ascent, the Ascent Sport gains additional comfort and convenience features like dual-zone climate control, smart entry and start and satellite navigation6 with a 9-inch touchscreen display, blind spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert and parking sensors as standard.

The SX is designed to offer a sportier experience with sports leather-accented front seats, 19-inch alloy wheels, sports suspension, paddle shifters for the CVT and interior leather-accented trim all offered for the first time in combination with Camry’s hybrid powertrain.

As the top-of-the-range variant, the SL model features premium appointments including heated and cooled front seats, electric boot opening, head-up display, electrochromatic interior mirror, panoramic roof, panoramic view monitor and a nine-speaker JBL®7 audio system.

