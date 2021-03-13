IWD: Trophy Lager Celebrates Female Nollywood Icons

International Brewery, flagship brand, Trophy has honoured female veterans in the Nigerian movie industry as part of activities to commemorate the 2021 International Women’s Day.

The honoured movie veterans included: Idowu Philips, popularly called Iya Rainbow and Lanre Hassan Adesina, who is addressed Iya Awero on stage.

In celebrating the two women, the brand took the icons by surprise in their Lagos home by paying an unannounced visit in a convoy of poets, drummers, dancers, and praise singers, as a way of appreciating their impact in the local movie industry.

Speaking on the gesture, Marketing Manager, Trophy, Bamise Oyegbami, described the thespians as “more than deserving of honour.”

He said; “The Trophy brand is synonymous with honour and the honourable in every sphere of life. The brand believes that anyone who has excelled in their endeavour is deserving of prestige. It doesn’t matter if such an individual is a known face like our veterans who are being celebrated today or the average person out there; as long as you are striving to be better, we are out to celebrate you with the waa gbayi experience.”

Responding, Iya Rainbow said, “To say that I am happy would be an understatement. I am indeed humbled by Trophy and International Breweries’ show of love.”

In her remark, Iya Awero described the experience as one of a kind. She said, “When I got the call that I would be celebrated by Trophy lager to commemorate International Women’s Day, I was surprised, but nothing prepared me for the spectacle ,that is the Waa Gbayi Experience.

I am elated and truly grateful to Trophy for deeming it fit to acknowledge my modest contributions to the film industry.”

Commenting further, Brand Manager of the organisation, Aanu Oyewole stated that the Waa Gbayi Experience was Trophy’s way of extolling the values of its teeming consumers—men and women who form the bedrock of society with their drive and commitment to doing right by humanity.

“We are fulfilled to have been able to do this for our Nollywood legends who double as mothers, accomplished career women, and septuagenarians, but we have only just started. We are set to do more with the Waa Gbayi Experience, so we urge our consumers to participate in the campaign by sharing a video of themselves chanting their panegyric and tagging Trophy Lager Nigeria on social media.”

