Lush Hair Partners Make-me, Unveils Academy

As part of efforts to fulfil its social commitment to the society, premium hair extension brand, Lush Hair has unveiled a Hair Academy that will help spread knowledge in the field of hair making, while empowering young Nigerians.

The academy, which was launched in partnership with MAKE-ME professional institute in Lagos, will render its services at zero cost to existing stylists and aspiring Nigerian youths who have picked up interest in professional hair making and styling.

According to Lush Hair, the academy is open to Nigerian youths who want to learn ways to develop and enhance their skills in professional hair making and styling from experts who already have made remarkable impact in the industry.

The initiative would also keep potential students updated on the latest hair styles, trends, products, equipment use, and styling techniques etc., the organisation stated.

In her remark, Brand Manager of Lush Hair, Ritambhara Kakkar said that the initiative was borne out of the realisation that lots of unemployed Nigerian youths have the zeal to become entrepreneurs but lacked the wherewithal to start.

“In view of this, we decided to encourage youths who we recognize as the future of the nation, with a vocational training opportunity to start up a profitable business. On the other hand, existing stylists who may want to sharpen their skills to build on previous knowledge are equally welcome to participate at no cost.

“Another advantage of this training is that several renown instructors have been brought on board to coach through different aspects of hair styling throughout the year, such as; braiding, natural hair styling, crotchet styling, bridal hair styling, Ghana weaving etc. The opportunity to learn from industry professionals will provide deep insight as to what it takes to be successful on the job.

“To further lend credence to the programme, the Lagos Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty alleviation has formally endorsed the Lush Hair Academy and promised to be a part of the initiative.”

Kakar informed further that the programme would run till the end of 2021 with a minimum of 40 students to be taken per class for 40 weeks.

Speaking further, Commissioner, Lagos State Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation,Mrs. Cecilia Dada, urged participants to take full advantage of the initiative.

Dada who was represented by the Ministry’s Director, Mrs. Olufunke Shyllon, said, “ This is certainly a life-transforming empowerment opportunity which does not present itself all the time. I therefore enjoin participants to take advantage of this so as to establish a sustainable future.”

