Future Female Invest Partners Old Mutual, Marks Women’s Day

Future Female Invest (FFI) and Old Mutual (a multinational Life and General Insurance company) have entered into an exciting partnership to economically empower women by providing education and how to take control during uncertain times.

Aysha Tegally, Co-Founder and CEO of FFI disclosed that “it is clear that Old Mutual understand women, how to communicate, and to enable behavior change. This partnership is not just about selling insurance, but it’s about building trust with women and enabling them to understand how insurance lessen the risks of future losses in their business” Tori Abiola, Co- Founder, FFI disclosed that “ both FFI and Old Mutual Insurance Nigeria Plc to commemorate the International Women’s Day are jointly organizing a press conference on Tuesday, March 9th, 2021 between 10am to 2pm at Capital Club, 6 Elsie Femi Pearce Street, off Adeola Odeku Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Tori Abiola noted that “IWD 2021 has the theme, “ #Choose to Challenge” and is aimed to celebrate women’s achievements, increase visibility, while calling out inequality, “She added that “ IWD applaud equality for women in Innovation, applaud equality for women in Sport, educate women on health choice and decisions “

Aysha Tegally further added that “ IWD 2021 is marked globally on March 8th and calls attention to increase visibility of women creatives, forge women’s empowerment and build inclusive workplace for women to thrive.”

Aysha Tegally further stated that “IWD marks a call to action for accelerating women’s equality and this began over a century ago, with the first gathering in 1911 supported by men and women of goodwill and corporate organizations that respect women’s contributions to economic development.”

Alero Ladipo, Head Marketing and Customers Experience, Old Mutual Nigeria added that “the empowerment of women is an area of Old Mutual across the Group is focused on “

Alero Ladipo stated that “Over the past decade, the Nigerian woman does not understand the importance of insurance as a means of investment. COVID has turned the world upside down, we are living in extra ordinary times. Women have been disproportionately impacted and it is of paramount importance that women plan for their future and against this backdrop” she noted.

According to Alero Ladipo, “the new innovative partnership shall leverage the respective strengths of Old Mutual and Future Females Invest to create compelling value for both companies and women.”

Aysha Tegally observed that “ more importantly, the partnership between FFI and Old Mutual strategically aligns both companies for the long term for the benefits of women by combining the strength of Future Females Invest Pan-African network of women along with their experiences of working with and creating campaigns and to economically empower Nigerian women.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

