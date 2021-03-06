Falana Delivers Smashing Audio, Visuals for New Single

Victoria Falana has earned some recognition for her self-produced EP ‘Chapter One’. The singer-songwriter subsequently travelled round the world to work on new material. It was a process of self-discovery, which revealed new layers to her songwriting. She now shares the first taste of those sessions with the release of the single ‘Joy’.

A spirited fusion of vibrant Afrobeats, elegant R&B and island flavour, ‘Joy’ is a song that speaks to this moment in time. Falana’s impassioned delivery leaves you in no doubt that she means every word she sings. And by the time she’s put her heart and soul into its hypnotic hook (“No stress, I’ve got pure intentions… I count my blessings one day at a time”), it’s impossible not to feel its spell sparking a new wave of positivity in your mind.

‘Joy’ marks the first release in a series of singles from various global artistes on Red Bull Records. Dedicated to discovering and showcasing talent on an international scale, Falana is the latest ground-breaking artiste to partner with the label. The track was written with fellow singer-songwriter, Omolara Ayodele and producer KINGBNJMN (Future, DJ Snake) at the legendary Geejam Studios in Port Antonio, Jamaica.

“It’s crazy that the song was written two weeks before the world went into lockdown,” says Falana. “Over the last ten months, the song’s sentiment surfaces all the time, whether it’s in everyday conversation, on the news or at social media. It feels like the song was birthed right at the time that the world needed it.”

Falana returned to Jamaica to film the song’s video with director Mykal Cushnie, whose culture-centric narrative storytelling has resulted in collaborations with Popcaan, Sean Paul and Damian Marley. As well as capturing some of Port Antonio’s striking natural beauty, the video also shows how her style and signature braid pom-poms are an extension of her artistry.

She adds, “I think the video is such a beautiful visual representation of ‘Joy’, the song and the feeling. The energy on set matched the song, and I was so grateful for that.”

Falling between so many of the genres that have influenced her own journey, Falana often felt like an outsider, working on the periphery of multiple music scenes but struggles to fit in. With her new work, she’s finally been able to hit the balance she’s been searching for her whole life. It’s the start of a bright future.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

