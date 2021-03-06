COVID-19 Vaccine: Buhari, Osinbajo Get Jabs

By Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Saturday publicly received their COVID-19 vaccine jabs.

The President was administered the vaccine in his right arm at 11.51am by his Chief Personal Physician, Dr Shuaibu Rafindadi Sanusi, at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

This was followed by the administration of the vaccine on the left arm of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo by his personal physician, Dr Nicholas Alfred, at 11.57am.

The duo were thereafter presented the e-vaccination certificates by the Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Faisal Shuaib.

Here are the Images

