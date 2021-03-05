Owomowomo Splashes over N10m on Mamuze Brothers, Others

Omolabake Fasugbon

Determined to provide succour, reward hard work and invest in human capacity development, Founder and Senior Prophet, Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministries, Jeremiah Fufeyin, popularly called Owomowomo yesterday splashed over N10 million on gospel musical icons and super stars “The Mamuze Brothers” and others.

The billionaire, renowned for philanthropy, also provided succour for many Nigerians struggling to find their paths through the prevailing economic realities being worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

For Fufeyin, greatness is closely entangled with deeds in life since people are not remembered for what they possessed or consumed, but for what they gave, invested in others, the church stated in a press release signed by the Media and Publicity Secretary, Mr. Tare Franklin.

The prophet, whose church is headquartered in Warri, Delta State noted that his life is aimed at impacting others, adding that his desire was to ensure that none crosses his path without being positively impacted.

He noted that the current charity was to show love financially to a number of his spiritual sons and followers.

Apart from human capacity development, the church noted that the prevailing development was designed to support people with accommodation, marriage and others.

“The Mamuze Brothers” whose musical career he supported with prayers and a whopping sum of over N2 million, stirred reaction amongst social media users as many people feel this is indeed a good and exemplary deed of the man of God.

Recently, the Prophet’s charity organisation partnered with former Imo State Governor and sitting Senator Rochas Okorocha in sponsoring hundreds of children to school and promised to do even more.

“This is in no doubt what the world and our Continent needs in these hard times of COVID-19; supporting and assisting one another in love,” the statement said.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

