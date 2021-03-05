Man Kills Wife in Anambra

A 35-year-old man, Kingsley Igwe of Nise in Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra State has allegedly stabbed his wife to death, with a kitchen knife.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Haruna Mohammed, who confirmed the incident to journalists, said it occurred around 4 a.m, yesterday.

He said, “At about 4am on Thursday, police operatives attached to 3-3 Police Station arrested one Kingsley Igwe, 35, of Nise in Awka South LGA but resident at Dueze Street Otigba in 3-3 Area of Anambra State.

“Suspect allegedly ran amok in circumstances yet to be ascertained and attacked his wife, Oyinye Obi, 31, with a kitchen knife and inflicted multiple injuries all over her body.

“The police detectives visited the scene and rushed the victim to Apex Hospital for medical attention but he was certified dead on arrival by a medical doctor.”

Mohammed said the victim’s corpse had been deposited at the hospital’s morgue for autopsy, while the knife used in perpetrating the act was recovered and registered as an exhibit.

He said the Commissioner of Police in the State, Monday Kuryas, had directed the Divisional Police Officer in charge of the area to transfer the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Awka, for a discreet investigation.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

