House Loses another Member

By Adedayo Akinwale

The lawmaker, who represented Gwaram federal constituency of Jigawa State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Yuguda Hassan Kila, is dead.

Kila, was until his death, the Chairman, House Committee on Customs.

The Leader of the House, Hon. Ado Doguwa, told journalists that the late lawmaker was admitted into the hospital two weeks ago for severe malaria.

He added that his condition later degenerated to acute shortage of oxygen in his bloodstream despite testing negative to COVID-19 for about three times before he died yesterday afternoon.

Doguwa said: “He was confirmed negative for COVID-19 infection. The Speaker and I are still at the National Hospital in Abuja. We have secured the release of his remains and completed arrangements for an Air Force aircraft to convey his body to Kano for Islamic funeral.”

