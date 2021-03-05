Nigeria Flags off COVID-19 Vaccination

By Olawale Ajimotokan
Nigeria Friday kicked off the COVID-19 Vaccination at National Hospital, Abuja.
Secretary to the Government of the Federation and the Chairman Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Mr Boss Mustapha, flagged off the exercise on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari.
The launch will see the inoculation of frontline medical workers with the AstraZeneca vaccines against COVID-19.
The vaccination campaign was rolled out after the AstraZeneca vaccines which arrived in the country on Tuesday, got the approval of NAFDAC.
More to follow ….