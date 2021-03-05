Buhari Administration: The Good News

.In the midst of insecurity and bad news all over the world, the Buhari administration is making quiet strides in many areas.

.THISDAY Editors will use this page to periodically showcase some of the green shoots slowly taking roots.

Nigeria was famous in the 60s for cocoa in the South-west, oil in the South-east and groundnuts in the North. And all these commodities saved Nigeria.

Today, another revolution is going on as rice pyramids emerge in Kebbi State, the the leading producer of the commodity in the country. The return of the rice pyramids is due to increase production, stimulated by the focused policy of the Buhari administration, which is driven by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). With it, the nation is surefootedly marching into an era of self-sufficiency in growing rice for local consumption and easing the pressure on its external reserves as a result of the huge quantum of foreign exchange hitherto required for rice importation

Under Buhari’s Watch, Nigeria is Leading the World

With a new thrust in its foreign policy, Nigeria is gaining more global recognition as its rallied support for its citizens that catapulted them into the leadership of some major global and continental organisations.

With Nigeria’s former Coordinating Minister for the Economy and Minister of Finance, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the director-general of the World Trade Organisation (WTO); former Minister of Agriculture, Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina, surviving cut-throat boardroom politics to win his re-election as African Development Bank (AfDB) president; Ms. Amina Mohammed emerging deputy secretary-general of the United Nations, Prof. Benedict Okey Oramah as president of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) and Ambassador Fatima Kyari Mohammed as the permanent observer of the African Union to the United Nations, it’s a glorious dawn for Nigeria on the international stage.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

