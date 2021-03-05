Branch International Appoints Ademola MD

Branch International has announced the appointment of Dayo Ademola as its Managing Director in Nigeria.

The appointment becomes effective immediately.

According to a statement, Ademola brings with her over 15 years’ experience at global, consumer-centric companies such as MainOne and Rosetta Stone (USA) as well as with foremost local brands like Union Bank, amongst others.

It explained that with her experience in financial services and technology, she had established operational excellence in innovation, business strategy, customer segmentation, strategic marketing, product positioning, product development and business performance management.

Prior to joining Branch International, Ademola served as the Head of Innovation at EFInA, a Financial Sector Development organisation focused on promoting Financial Inclusion in Nigeria and funded by the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

“During her tenure, she was responsible for the administration of EFInA’s multi-million-dollar Innovation Fund, funding licenced financial services providers as well as start-up and growth-stage fintechs, with an aim to boost financial inclusion in Nigeria. Dayo earned a bachelor’s degree in International Business and Economics from Temple University, USA and a Global Executive MBA from INSEAD.

“As Managing Director for Branch International in Nigeria, Dayo will lead the team striving to provide Nigerians great value and modern financial services,” it added.

Commenting on her appointment, Ademola said: “I’m excited to join Branch because I love how the Branch app offers Nigerians a great deal. No other finance app offers a 20% investment yield (highest in Nigeria), zero fee unlimited money transfers and instant loans with no paperwork, collateral or late fees.

“Branch’s all-in-one finance app can help everyday Nigerians simplify their financial life and get ahead. I’m excited to do my all to help everyone in the country become aware that there’s a better deal when it comes to your money.”

With over 20 million active users and offices across Nigeria, Kenya, Tanzania and India, Branch continues to redefine digital finance as the platform with product features such as instant loans, free money transfers, bill payment and investment.

In Nigeria, Branch said it has processed over N40 billion in over three million loan transactions in the past three years of operations and is one of the most downloaded financial apps in Africa.

The Branch app offers superior customer value by providing access to unlimited free transfers, an unbeatable 20 per cent interest rate on investment and other amazing features still to come.

