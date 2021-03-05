Amuneke Named in CAF’s TSG for U-17 AFCON

Former African Footballer of the Year, Emmanuel Amuneke, has been enlisted as a member of the CAF’s Technical Study Group (TSG) for the forthcoming Total U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to be held in Morocco between March 13and 31.

This is the second successive time the FIFA U-17 World Cup-winning coach of the Golden Eaglets would be serving in that capacity. He served in the TSG of the last World Cup in Russia in 2018.

“ It’s an African call and opportunity to serve the continent,” noted Amuneke.

“Personally, it’s also an opportunity for me to learn from my colleagues on the TSG and it’s an experience I’m looking forward to,” observed the well decorated Nigerian ex international.

Meanwhile, Amuneke has stressed that more Nigerian coaches stand the opportunity of working anywhere in the world by enlisting on the innovative soccer scouting and marketing application, Al Haddaf.

The former Barcelona winger who was recently named as Al Haddaf’s global brand ambassador, surmised Nigerian coaches desirous of working abroad stands a better chance of being exposed to the world.

“As you know, the world is more like a global village but even in the global community, you have to let people know what you are capable of doing and this is what you stand to gain by enlisting on Al Haddaf,” explained Amuneke, who took Tanzania to the 2019 AFCON in Egypt.

Al Haddaf was designed in the wake of the Covid-19 Pandemic so that both players and coaches can register on its platform for scouting by clubs across Europe and other parts of the world.

“Very soon, the scouting application will be accessible to everybody all over the world and I can only implore our coaches and players to embrace this opportunity because it will give them maximum exposure to the rest of the world,” he concluded.

