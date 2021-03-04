Sanwo-Olu, Others Welcome Launch of China Africa Business in Lagos

By Rebecca Ejifoma

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and other dignitaries have welcomed the commissioning of three offices by the China Africa Business Council (CABC) in the state.

The newly unveiled offices are: China – Africa Business Council, Nigeria; Belt & Road Service Connections Centre; and Belt & Road Mediation Centre.

The three offices, which are the first of its offices in Africa are aimed to enhance the cooperation between Nigerian and Chinese companies.

At the Choice International Group Headquarters in Victoria Island Lagos, CABC representative, Diana Chen, said, “The purpose of setting up a representative office in Lagos is to develop the membership of not only the Chinese enterprises but also enterprises that are looking for business opportunities and investment in China.”

She also hinted that they aimed to enhance the cooperation between Nigerian and Chinese companies into a more integrated and efficient platform.

“We also want to increase the number of reliable, high performing and high-quality Nigerian companies joining the council’s office in Nigeria,” she expressed.

According to her, CABC, which is headquartered in China, is also on the quest to incorporate Nigerian companies as members with their representative office in Nigeria.

Others present at the unveiling included the Consul-General of the PRC in Nigeria, Mr. Chu Maoming.

