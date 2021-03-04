PREMIER LEAGUE Phenomenal Iheanacho Rescues Point for Leicester at Burnley

Nigerian international, Kelechi Iheanacho scored an absolutely phenomenal equalizing goal last night to earn Leicester City one point in the 1-1 draw at Burnley.

Wilfred Ndidi lifted the long ball to Iheanacho but Super Eagles forward wasted no time in hammering the volley for the equalizing goal.

With Harvey Barnes having joined James Maddison on the Foxes’ injury list and Jamie Vardy having only just returned from his own lay-off, Iheanacho gave his side the attacking edge they required courtesy of a volleyed equaliser midway through the first half.

Leicester had earlier gifted the home side the lead, with Hamza Choudhury’s under-hit pass near his own box allowing Matej Vydra to nip in, beat a man and then fire a shot into the roof of the net.

There were chances to win the game for both sides, but goalkeepers Nick Pope and Kasper Schmeichel each produced a typically excellent display.

Foxes keeper Scmeichel was particularly impressive, diving to superbly save headers from James Tarkowski and Chris Wood.

Iheanacho was substituted in the 66th minute by Marc Albrighton.

Both teams also hit the post in the second half – Ashley Westwood for Burnley with a volleyed effort from a tight angle and Youri Tielemens for Leicester with a shot from the edge of the box.

It is a useful point for Burnley, who extend the gap between themselves and 18th-placed Fulham to six points.

For Leicester, the comeback and resulting confidence it may inspire is as important as the reward it yields. and they now have a six-point advantage of their own over fifth-placed Chelsea.

