Katsina Federal University Suspends Four Students over Cultism

By Francis Sardauna

The Federal University Dutsin-Ma (FUDMA) in Katsina State has suspended four students of the institution over their involvement in cultism.

The Vice-Chancellor of the varsity, Prof. Armaya’u Hamisu, who approved the indefinite suspension of the students, said their suspension was sequel to the security report signed by the acting chief Security Officer of the institution, Tanimu Dari Atiku.

Hamisu, in a statement issued to journalists yesterday by the varsity’s acting Director, Public Relations and Protocol, Habibu Garba, warned students at all levels to desist from all forms of cultism and other social vices.

According to him, the affected students are Peter Enajo, M.Sc Sociology; Lukman N. Aminu, B.Sc Computer Science; Musa Halidu, B.Sc Sociology and Maikasa Victor Lawal, B.Sc Sociology.

He said: “The aforementioned students who are confirmed members of various cult groups are suspended indefinitely, pending final security investigation”.

The VC, who described cultism as a formidable source of concern to the management of the institution and all meaning and law-abiding members of the university community, said he will not relent in dealing decisively with any student found to be involved in cult activities.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

