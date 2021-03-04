COVID-19: Buhari, Osinbajo to Be Vaccinated Publicly Saturday

By Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo will publicly receive the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday.

This was made known on Thursday by the Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Faisal Shuaib, at the second edition of State House weekly media briefing in Abuja.

According to him, the nation’s number one and two citizens will receive the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine after some frontline health workers would have been vaccinated on Friday.

He added that the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 (PTF) and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, will also receive his first dose of the vaccine on the same Saturday.

Details later…

