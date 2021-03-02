Victor Moses Snubs Mourinho in His List of Six Top Coaches

Former Nigerian international, Victor Moses, has snubbed Jose Mourinho in his list of top six coaches he has worked with in his career thus far.

The experienced wingback worked with Mourinho during the Portuguese’s two spells with English giants, Chelsea.

Moses found game time hard to come by under Mourinho and was constantly sent out on loan to other English teams.

The 30-year-old named Antonio Conte as the best coach he has worked with having played under the Italian tactician at Chelsea and Italy’s Inter Milan.

“Conte is exactly on this list. He helped me to believe in myself,” Moses told Spartak’s official website.

“And the point is precisely in the human attitude, and not in the fact that he found me a new position on the right flank of the defence.

“Next Roberto Martinez, Rafael Benitez. Neil Warnock, with whom I debuted at Crystal Palace. (Domenico) Tedesco. And also Mark Hughes.”

Moses stated that Mourinho never explained why he was not fielding him during their time together at Chelsea.

“Without a doubt, Jose is a cool pro, I respect his merits. But it so happens that the necessary contact does not arise between the player and the coach,” he added.

“In the end, I tried in training, I wanted to play, but Mourinho had a different opinion.”

In October 2020, Moses joined Russian giants Spartak Moscow on a season-long loan with an option to buy him on permanent basis from Chelsea.

