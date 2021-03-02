How We Revolutionalised Contemporary Homes in Nigeria, Says Sonuga

By Adedayo Akinwale

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Haven Homes, Mr. Tayo Sonuga, has revealed how his company keyed into absence of modern, contemporary homes in the developers’ market to revolutionalise the sector in Nigeria.

Sonuga in a statement issued Tuesday said believing homes hold a crucial role in building a quality lifestyle, Haven Homes prioritises every step of the development process through a personalised approach from the concept to the final details.

He stated: “We keyed into the lapse of the absence of modern, contemporary homes in the developers’ market before we came into the scene but now it is a regular feature with every other developer out there. What attracted me to the real estate sector in Nigeria was some time ago when I came for my brother’s wedding and I saw a bad quality construction work in a renowned hotel, especially the tiling.”

Sonuga noted that when he returned to the UK, he partnered with an architect who at the time had also built a house for his uncle in Magodo, adding that the house became an inspiration for him to return to Nigeria and start building contemporary, luxury homes fit for stars and make them affordable too..

He added: “Haven Homes also introduced a totally different design with the mindset of building homes similar to those seen in Hollywood movies with contemporary architecture. This is the concept that has attracted a lot of Nigeria’s celebrities.”

He noted that Richmond Gate Estate had gained immense popularity in Nigeria and was popularly referred to as ‘Beverly Hills of Africa’ just by the number of A-list celebrities who have found the estate a comfortable and safe place to live with their families.

Sonuga pointed out that company always delivers to the agreed specifications and on schedule for it esteem clients.

He said the company had been able to create a huge trust reputation over the years while its clients had reposed their trust in the brand and its ability to deliver as promised.

The CEO stressed that Haven Homes’ flagship estate named Richmond Gate Estate provides homes for some of the A-list celebrities in the Nigerian entertainment industry, adding that It is also home to some of the city’s ‘Very Important Personalities’ (VIPs).

He said that Globally renowned artists including 2Face (Innocent Idibia), AY Comedian (Ayodeji Richard Makun), Tiwa Savage, Kizz Daniel, Banky W, Falz (The Bahd Guy), Ex- beauty queen Dabota Lawson and many other celebrities are also resident in the company’s Lagos estate.

Also, the General Manager/Chief Operating Officer, Haven Homes, said Haven Homes was considered as one of the most innovative contemporary estates in West Africa.

She said, “Before Haven Homes came to Nigeria, there were just traditional buildings, and we led the way in a different direction introducing contemporary, modern home designs. Because we know that our responsibility towards our customers is a long-lasting commitment, our bespoke residences are an ideal fit for a refined lifestyle – built to inspire in all forms and sizes.”

