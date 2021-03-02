FG Lifts Edo Community with 100kW Solar Power

By Emmanuel Addeh

The federal government has commissioned a 100kW solar hybrid mini grid in Adebayo community in Ovia South East local government of Edo state.

The community had been in darkness for decades.

Commissioning the project, the Minister of State for Power, Mr. Goddy Jedy-Agba, noted that renewable energy solutions would bridge the electricity gap in the country, adding that the ministry would work with critical stakeholders to create policies that will favour renewable energy investment.

He said: “Though the electricity deficit has been an albatross for too long, we are positive that through these off-grid solution we will electrify rural communities across geographical regions of the country.

“Electricity is a continuous process We plan to do all that it takes to ensure that massive renewable energy are efficiently utilised and evenly deployed across the country.”

Earlier, the Managing Director/ Chief Executive, Rural Electricity Agency (REA), Mr. Ahmad Salihijo, said the agency through the federal government Rural Electricity Fund (REF), will ensure electricity access to 12 communities through solar home system across the country..

He stated that to achieve that, over 19,000 Solar Home Systems would be deployed to the communities across the country.

“This project was delivered under the first call of the federal government ‘s Rural Electrification Fund (REF), designed to promoted off-grid electrification and ensure that electricity is equitably distributed across Nigeria using data-driven off-grid solution,” he stated.

While commending President Muhammadu Buhari for his unwavering support in ensuring the implementation of the projects, he noted that the agency intervention in off-grid communities was key to accelerating electrification and national development.

In his remarks, the Chief Executive Officer of the partnering firm, Fanny Frank Global Resources, Mr. Emmanuel Ugochukwu, said the installed power plant has a total capacity of 100kW, 294 high grade solar panel, 72 batteries, 20 street lights and 27 kilometre distribution cable.

On his part, the community’s village head, Chief Lateef Agbaje, commended the federal government for coming to the aid of the community he said has been without electricity for decades.

He noted that with the electricity small businesses will grow in the community while they will not will have uninterrupted 24 hours electricity.

