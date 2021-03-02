Again, Bandits Kidnap 18 Persons in Niger Community

By Laleye Dipo

Bandits on Tuesday morning took over the Tegina-Minna road in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State kidnapping no fewer than 18 people.

The 18 kidnapped people, according to an eyewitness, were travelling in three commercial vehicles when they ran into a blockade by the bandits at Kundu town, a few kilometres from Zungeru town.

Kundu was the town, where 42 passengers travelling in the Niger State Transport Authority (NSTA) vehicle were kidnapped over three weeks ago.

Government later secured the release of the commuters eight days after their abduction.

The passengers in the three vehicles were abducted and taken to an unknown destination, while the vehicles were left by the road side.

A senior government official, who pleaded anonymity, confirmed the abduction, saying nothing has been heard from the bandits to enable the authorities know the identities of those kidnapped.

In a related development, one person was killed, while several others were kidnapped when bandits raided Manta town in Shiroro Local Government Area Monday evening.

The bandits also ransacked the houses of the villagers, stealing foodstuff and other valuable items.

The police have not reacted to the two incidents.

