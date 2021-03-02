ACF Calls on Security Agencies to Question Zamfara Gov over Identity of Students’ Kidnappers

By John Shiklam

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has asked security agencies to summon Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State for questioning over the identity of those who abducted students of Government Girls Secondary School Jangebe, Talata Mafara Local Government Area of the state, last week.

The forum, in a statement on Tuesday by its Chairman and former Minister of Agriculture, Chief Audu Ogbe, insisted that Matawalle should be treated as an accomplice in the abduction of the students if he refuses to disclose the identity of the criminals behind the dastardly act.

The students, who were abducted last week, were released in the early hours of Tuesday.

The ACF also expressed concern over the decision of the Amalgamated Union of Foodstuff and Cattle Dealers to stop movements of food from the north to the south and called on leaders of the group to “halt their so called embargo and blockade”.

Ogbe asked security agencies to question the Zamfara governor on the identity of the criminals he is trying to hide.

Matawalle, had while addressing the 17 emirs in the state, who paid him a sympathy visit over the abduction of the 317 students, was reported to have indicated that he knew the kidnappers and that Nigerians will be surprised to know their identity.

“Many people will be surprised to hear those people behind the abduction of these innocent children.

“They are not comfortable with the progress I am getting as of my peace initiative and they want to do all they can to sabotage my efforts,” the governor was quoted to have said.

Ogbe said the governor should reveal the identity of the criminals and “let Nigerians be shocked or even the heavens fall”.

The statement said: “The Arewa Consultative Forum ACF is stunned by a statement accredited to the Zamfara Governor, Bello Mutawalle.

“The governor is reported in the media to have told 17 emirs who paid a sympathy visit to him on the kidnap of 317 school girls from Government Girls Secondary School Jangebe in Talata Mafara that he knew the identity of the kidnappers & if he revealed their identity, Nigerians will be shocked.

“We ask the governor to reveal their identity and let Nigerians be shocked or even the heavens fall.

“We also ask the security agencies to question the governor on the identities of the criminals he is trying to hide.

“If he refuses to disclose their identities, he must be treated as an accomplice to the criminal act of kidnapping.

“The ACF has been embarrassed by the spate of kidnappings especially of school children spreading like wild fire all over the north. People in positions of authority that will help us out of this mess like Governor Mutawalle must stop embarrassing the north and country with careless statements on a serious issue like the kidnappings of school children.

Zamfara State and the north are way behind the rest of the country in educational development.

“The serial kidnappings of school pupils in the north will only worsen a bad and unacceptable state of education in the North.”

The forum also expressed concern over the decision of the Amalgamated Union of Foodstuff and Cattle Dealers to stop movements of food items from the north to the south and called on the leaders of the group to “halt their so called embargo and blockade”.

According to the ACF chairman, such action will further complicate the socio-economic and political problems facing our country today.

Ogbe said whatever may be the difficulties of members of the union, the ACF leadership is willing to help them address the issues by talking to security agencies and the government.

The statement said: “The Arewa Consultative Forum ACF, shares the concerns of Nigerians over the decision of the Amalgamated Union of Foodstuff and Cattle Dealers to stop movements of needed food from the north to the south.

“We call on the leadership of the union to put a halt to their so called embargo & blockade. Nigeria is not at war with itself and such a drastic action is not necessary.

“It will only further complicate the socio-economic and political problems facing our country today.

“The members of the union are said to have suffered severe losses during the #Endsars riots and the recent violence in Sasha in Oyo State targeted against northerners.

“We believe that whatever may be the difficulties of their members in operating in other parts of the country, ACF leadership led by me is willing to help them solve these by talking to security agencies and the government.

“There is no need mounting a blockade by one section of the country against the other.

“Whatever may be our differences, the ACF as an ardent believer in free trade, that goods should be allowed to move freely.

“This extreme measure is not progressive and even counter productive. This is not the way to go.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

