9mobile Advocates Indigenous Languages Preservation

By Raheem Akingbolu

9mobile has thrown its weight behind efforts to preserve Nigeria’s indigenous languages and cultural diversity with the celebration of the International Mother Language Day, a United Nations initiative to encourage the preservation and protection of all languages.

Riding on the year’s theme ‘Fostering multilingualism for inclusion in education and society’, 9mobile, a wholly Nigerian communication company, is creating awareness of the need to preserve and protect Nigeria’s indigenous languages

According to 9mobile’s Executive Director, Regulatory and Corporate Affairs, Abdulrahman Ado, it is important that Nigerians are proud of their rich cultural heritage and multilingual diversity.

‘‘As a leading communication brand focused on communication, 9mobile recognizes the need for society to ensure the survival of our native languages. Indigenous languages are an essential aspect of the collective symbol of our National identity and portray us as culturally vibrant people to the rest of the world. There must be structures in place to ensure the preservation of all languages to protect the socio-cultural rights and dignities of all people.”

Ado further stated that “Mother languages play a key role towards every child’s cognitive development especially at the early stage of development and in the full inclusion and integration of all persons into

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

