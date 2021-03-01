Buhari Felicitates with Gbajabiamila’s Mother at 91

Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with prominent Lagos politician and mother of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Alhaja Lateefat Olufunke Gbajabiamila, as she celebrates her 91st birthday on March 2nd, 2021.

The president, in a release issued on Monday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, rejoiced with the United Kingdom-trained nurse, who, after her foray into politics, became the first elected female local government chairman in Lagos State, under the Lateef Jakande administration in the second republic.

President Buhari greeted her family, political associates, and well-wishers, noting that Mama Gbajabiamila has served Lagos State and the country well, having been for many years a member of the Federal and State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards.

He commended Alhaja Gbajabiamila’s piety to all and sundry, as she’s a foremost leader in the Ansar-u-Deen Society of Nigeria, which pedestals her as an accomplished person in the spiritual realm, along with successes on the professional and political fronts.

The president wished the nonagenarian greater joy and good health, praying that she would continue to rejoice in her children, among whom is Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker, House of Representatives.

