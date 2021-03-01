Bandits Kill Seven in Fresh Attacks on Kaduna Communities

John Shiklam in Kaduna

Seven people were killed in fresh attacks on communities in Igabi and Kajuru Local Government Areas of Kaduna State.

Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan confirmed the killings in a statement issued yesterday in Kaduna.

He said in Kajinjiri village, Igabi LGA, two people were killed when bandits attacked the village.

He said in Rago village, also of Igabi LGA, the bandits killed two people.

Aruwan further said three people were killed in another attack on Kutura station, Kajuru LGA.

The statement reads: “On a sad note, security agencies have reported that armed bandits attacked Kajinjiri village, Igabi local government area and killed two residents identified as: Ibrahim Rabi’u and Abdulrahman Mohammad.

“One person, Kamal Murtala, sustained gunshot injuries, and is receiving treatment at a nearby facility.

“Similarly, in Rago village also of Igabi Local Government Area, bandits killed two locals identified as:Alhaji Ibrahim Iro and Muhammadu Rabiu.

“In a separate incident, gunmen invaded Kutura station, Kajuru Local Government Area and killed three residents, identified as: Michael Shadari, Clement Aura Bili and Danlami Shaban”.

The commissioner said “Governor Nasir El-Rufai noted the reports with sadness and condoled the families of those killed in both attacks, while offering prayers for the repose of their souls. He also wished the injured victim from Kajinjiri village a quick recovery.”

