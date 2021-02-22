Cattle, Foodstuff Sellers Give FG February 24 Ultimatum

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The leadership of the Amalgamated Union of Food and Cattle Dealers of Nigeria (AFUCDN), an affiliate of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has given the federal government till February 24, 2021, to address their demands or face total withdrawal of services nationwide.

The union, which claimed to have over 35 affiliated groups, said it had already submitted a notice of their impending action to the federal government and security agencies on February 18.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja yesterday, the Secretary-General of AFUCDN, Ahmed Alarama, said they are worried about the incessant attacks on their members and their property across the 36 states of country, including Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

He referred to the recent violence that erupted in Dada in Ibadan, Oyo State, where he alleged that some of their members were killed and their property destroyed.

The group said they are therefore demanding that the federal government brokers an agreement between state governments and the Amalgamated Union of Foodstuff and Cattle Dealers of Nigeria to the extent “that henceforth, if any violence of any kind erupted in a state and our members are attacked, we will not hesitate to immediately withdraw our services.

“Based on the above, we are therefore giving the federal government seven-day ultimatum from the date of receipt of acknowledgement, within which to address the issues raised or we will have no other option than to call our members on a nationwide strike.”

Alarama, who was flanked by the President of the AUFUCDN, Mohammed Tahir, and that of Northern Conesus Movement, Seal Ibrahim, said if nothing was done to address the plight of their members at the end of the ultimatum, they would have no other alternative than to stop the movement of their cattle and goods around the country.

He said there is currently a lot of distrust and disunity in the country.

“We have urged the government to intervene in order not to create a situation which might lead to chaos and break down of law and order in the country. Our members have continued to suffer intimidation, frustration, humiliation and destruction of their goods,” the group said.

