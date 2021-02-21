Okowa’s Aide, PDP Mock Factionalised Delta APC

•Say facts about governor’s achievements incontestable

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Executive Assistant to the Governor of Delta State on Communications, Dr. Fred Latimore Oghenesivbe, says relentless internal crises, prompted by selfish struggle for leadership and relevance by the various factions of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, have made the party a pitiable and laughable bunch. Oghenesivbe’s assertion, contained in a media statement made available to THISDAY on Saturday in Asaba, comes on the heels of a heated altercation between the state publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Ifeanyi Osuoza, and publicity secretary of the state caretaker committee of APC, Mr. Sylvester Imonina.

The exchanges followed a press release on Friday, signed by Imonina, titled, “Pay attention to quality in road construction, Delta APC charges Okowa,” which the PDP described as lazy and baseless criticism of a performing governor

The governor’s aide lampooned APC for what he called “deliberate diversionary tactics” through frivolous allegations against the Okowa administration. Oghenesivbe said the APC criticism was a face-saving measure due to “persistent in-fighting and politics of trade by barter among leaders of multiple factions within the party.”

Oghenesivbe, in the statement titled, “Okowa Is Truly The Road Master,” said APC had resorted to unfounded criticism of the Okowa government due to “the pitiable internal petty squabbles and constant selfish struggles for prime positions and political relevance in the triangular Ogboru (Great), Emerhor (O’tega) and DSP (Deputy Senate President) Omo-Agege factions of the party in the state.

“The monumental achievement of this administration in roads construction and rehabilitation, numbering over 200 roads in five years, and across the three senatorial districts, was rightly commended by APC national government through the vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, when he visited Delta State some years ago, and during that engagement officially recognised the Platinum Governor of Delta State, Dr Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, as ‘The Road Master’”

Oghenesivbe, who is also a member of the International Communication Association (ICA), accused the APC spokesman of ignoring facts.

Similarly, the PDP publicity secretary alleged that APC in the state was merely attempting to pick unsubstantiated holes in the Okowa administration’s extensive development of infrastructure, including over 200 roads spanning thousands of kilometres, by isolating one road for criticism.

While listing the roads and bridges constructed by the Okowa administration, Osuoza said, “In order to effectively tackle the infrastructural and environmental challenges in the Warri axis, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa established the Warri-Uvwie Area and Environs Development Agency (WUEDA).”

He explained, “Already, over N3 billion contracts have been awarded for storm drainages in the Warri-Uvwie metropolis and, with the flood control measures in place, the government is poised to undertake expansion and rehabilitation of the long Warri-Effurun-SapeleRoad, stretching to Enerhen Junction.

“It is, indeed, a pity that the APC, perhaps, because of its fractured nature in the state, has forgotten that it was the vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, who nicknamed Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as the ‘Road Master’ in recognition of his outstanding accomplishments in road construction across the state, especially in the riverine areas, during the commissioning of some of the roads in those areas by the Okowa administration.”

Obi’s Stinginess is Legendary, Says Uba

What appears as hard verdict was recently handed over to the former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi by Chief Chris Uba, who described Obi as one of the stingiest persons he has met.

The venue of Uba’s verdict was the last PDP meeting at Enugu, which was hosted by the Governor of the State, His Excellency, Hon. Emeka Ugwuanyi.

Not impressed by the quality of champagne presented to them by the host, Chief Uba, in the presence of Obi said jokingly that the meeting deserved better champagne and wine and not the type Obi served them when he was Governor.

Chris Uba then recounted one of his encounters with Obi at Government house as Governor. He said Obi usually served guests with champagne “Obele ego” and the quality of wine meant for students and when anybody complained, he would say that Government house was not a bar or restaurant.

Continuing Uba said: “The worst is that when one complained too much, he would start fondling with his calculator, telling one how many schools and hospitals the money saved from buying costly drinks would help in re-building.

After throaty laughter by the host and others around, the host said he noted his observations, while insisting that Governments that did not cut costs would not achieve much . Meanwhile, he assured him, tongue in cheek, that more drinks would come.

Speaking on the encounter, Obi’s former Commissioner for Information, Chief Barr. Joe-Martins Uzodike disagreed with Uba, insisting that People always mistake parsimony and prudent management of funds for stinginess.

“Obi is not stingy, but manages resources very well by curtailing all manner of waste, extravagance, and inappropriate use of state resources. He deserves an award and should be held out for emulation rather than being made a butt for lunch jollity,” Uzodike said.

Continuing he concludes: “If not for his parsimony which some people mistake for stinginess, would he have ended up as a governor who did more than others in terms of Infrastructure without borrowing a dime, but instead left over 75 billion Naira for his successor?”

