NAF Plane Crash: Buhari Sad, Condoles with Families of Victims

By Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over Sunday morning’s fatal crash of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Beechcraft KingAir B350i aircraft which claimed the lives of the seven people on board.

The president, in a release on Sunday evening by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, extended his heartfelt condolences to family members, friends and colleagues of those who died as a result of the tragedy.

He joined the Nigerian Air Force, the military and other Nigerians in mourning the unfortunate loss of the dedicated and courageous personnel, who died in the line of duty.

President Buhari noted that while investigations into the cause of the crash are ongoing, the safety of the Nigerian airspace remains a key priority of the government.

He prayed that God will comfort the bereaved families and the nation, and grant the souls of the departed peaceful rest.

