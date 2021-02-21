Keystone Bank trainees donate street sweepers’ uniforms to LAWMA

Keystone Bank Limited’s new intakes who recently graduated from the bank’s training school – The Keystone Bank Learning Academy Lagos, have donated 60 units of street sweepers’ uniforms to the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA).

A statement by the lender said the gesture, which is part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) drive is to support the government’s environmental sanitation efforts.

The Keystone Bank Learning Academy is a full-fledged certified and accredited learning and development centre, responsible for the continuous building of skills and the expansion of knowledge base of new and existing workers of the bank.

Commenting on the donation, the Head, Learning Academy, Keystone Bank, Bimbo Alabi, said the donation aligns with the Bank’s contribution to sustainable development.

“Keystone Bank is committed to sustainability and therefore has made it a point of duty for our trainees (newly hired fresh graduates) to buy into this concept from the elementary stage of their banking career.

“Each set of banking school trainees are made to carry out a specific CSR project, which they must fund to enable them learn the act of giving back to the society.”

He added that Keystone Bank is keenly aware that the burden of keeping the environment clean cannot be left to the state government alone, hence the intervention by the bank.

“At Keystone Bank, we are always willing to partner with organisations that are committed to keeping the environment clean, especially in the communities where we operate.

“We cannot live a healthy life, conduct business, and create wealth amidst a sick environment,” Bimbo noted.

While receiving the uniforms from the Keystone Bank trainees, the Managing Director cum Chief Executive Officer of LAWMA, Mr. Ibrahim Odumboni, commended the bank for being alive to its CSR in partnering with the state government to keep the environment clean.

Odumboni further called on other corporate bodies to emulate the gesture of Keystone Bank for the benefit of the larger society.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

