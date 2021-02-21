Fayemi Lauds Ekiti Community for Donating N60m for Varsity Take-off

By Victor Ogunje

The Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has applauded the Ikere Ekiti community for donating a sum of N60 million as grant to the newly established Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology, Ikere-Ekiti (BOUESTI), for the smooth take-off of the citadel of learning.

The University of Education, which was upgraded from a college of education to a university status in October 2020, was established in 1978, with the community promising to contribute a sum of N500 million as part of the collaborative efforts to ensure the smooth running of the university.

Fayemi, represented by the Commissioner for Education, Dr. Olabimpe Aderiye, commended the community on Saturday during the presentation of a cheque of N60 million to the newly established BOUESTI located in the town.

The governor reiterated the commitment of his administration to sound and qualitative education through proper funding, saying his government will strive hard to ensure that every interested Ekiti citizen has access to good education up to university level.

He said: “For sustainable development, no amount can be too much to expend on sound education. Schools with more funds clearly have greater ability to provide higher quality, broader and deeper educational opportunities to the students they serve.

“We understand that without proper funding, efficiency and innovation are easily compromised. This is why today’s event is significant. All well-meaning individuals and corporate bodies must join hands to fund education.

“I commend the donors for sharing our vision and passion to make the university a world class and one we can all be proud of.

“The development of a nation or state depends on quality education of its citizenry. Education is the foundation of a country which brings wealth, social prosperity and economic stability.”

Presenting the cheque, the Ogoga of Ikere Ekiti, Oba Adejimi Adu, appealed to Fayemi to tackle those he described as ‘local bandits’ operating under the cover of cultism, robbery and herdsmen, terrorising the community.

Oba Adu said the call became imperative owing to the establishment of a new university that would bring an upsurge of people of different characters into the town, saying: “I don’t want the lives of the students and my people to be endangered.

“I have heard complaints from the management about cultism and some herdsmen who were bombarding the institution. This shouldn’t be tolerated. The government must deal with these people for us to have peace.

“I commend all my subjects, especially Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), the Chancellor of the institution, for always standing by us at all times and for being the pillars of our success stories.”

The Chairman, Funding Support to BOUESTI, AIG Tunde Ogunsakin (rtd), represented by Pastor Tope Orolu, said the fund was a partial fulfillment of the pledge of financial support to the governing council of the institution .

Ogunsakin urged the university management to run the institution like a truly 21st century institution through “radical curriculum reform, research-oriented education, technology transfer, intellectual exchange programmes and edu-tourism initiative in the institution”.

“This community is willing to join the government and other stakeholders to make this university a model. It has to be run in such a way that it can rise to the current global challenges. It has to give the students the needed skills and knowledge to operate under a 21st century economy,” he said.

