Ex-Beauty Queen Bianca Ojukwu’s Joyous Moment

In the past days, Bianca Ojukwu, wife of the late Biafra warlord, Chukwuemeka Ojukwu, has been in a very joyous mood. It is no exaggeration to say that she feels like climbing the mountaintop to shout hallelujah.

But what could be the reason for her outburst of joy? The former ambassador, it was gathered, is celebrating her son, Afamefuna Louis-Phillipe Odumegwu-Ojukwu, who recently graduated from an American university.

To further ventilate her joy, she wrote on her Instagram page: “Dear Friends, please, thank God with me. By His grace, my son, Afamefuna Louis-Phillipe Odumegwu-Ojukwu, has just earned his Degree in Mechanical and Energy Engineering from the University Of North Texas.”

“As you can all imagine, I am over the moon! It seems not too long ago. I was dropping him off at UNT to embark on this degree course. Ironically, he had a penchant for smart black suits as a child; hence his friends nicknamed him ‘baby Barrister’.”

“Who would have guessed his academic interests lay elsewhere? Now it’s done and dusted! This would have been a proud moment for his father, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu.”

“He always did say that Afam, named after the iconic Sir Louis Phillipe Ojukwu and fondly called ‘Papa’ was Born to Strive. So, Here’s to you, Afamefuna Louis-Phillipe Odumegwu Ojukwu…. May your strivings ever be crowned with sterling success. A big Congratulations to you, Son. You were also born to win, and I am mighty proud of you. To God be the glory.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

