Buhari Felicitates with Veteran Journalist, Nsikak Essien, at 70

By Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with foremost journalist and former Editor of National Concord Newspapers, Nsikak Essien, on his 70th birthday anniversary.

The president, in a release issued on Sunday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, rejoiced with the Essien family of Akwa Ibom State, well wishers, and the media community, as the engineer-turned-journalist clocks the milestone age.

He wishes Essien, who made huge success of his tenure as Editor, Business Concord, and later, National Concord, longer life and greater service to God and humanity.

