Buba Marwa Hits Ground Running

Everybody remembers Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Buba Marwa (retd) as the handsome, ever-smiling military administrator of Lagos State who was well-loved for his people-oriented policies.

After he left office as the Nigeria High Commissioner to South Africa – the last major position he was appointed to by the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua – he seemed to have been left in the cold.

But for him, the New Year has begun on an exciting note, having been appointed as the boss of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA. In the thinking of many, his appointment has further signified his relevance in the political clime.

Described as a close ally of President Muhammadu Buhari, Marwa had worked assiduously as Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee for the Elimination of Drug Abuse, PACEDA, between 2018 and December 2020, along with others to develop a blueprint on how to end drug abuse in Nigeria.

Sources maintained that after studying the national drug strategy reports, it was unanimously agreed that Marwa is the best man to be appointed as the nation’s drug czar.

As the NDLEA boss, Marwa has hit the ground running with characteristic decisiveness and seriousness of purpose, setting out his agenda and strategies to combat the genuinely terrifying menace of drug abuse and addiction in Nigeria.

With hindsight on what he did with ‘Operation Saki’ in Borno and ‘Operation Sweep’ in Lagos, he used intelligence and secretive force. Marwa’s method is not that different this time around.

Since he assumed office, Marwa has led the anti-drug agency to seize various types of illicit drugs worth scores of billions of Naira, with a strong determination to bring drug barons to their knees.

