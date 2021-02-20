Southampton vs Chelsea, Milan Derby Live on GOtv Max this Weekend

Football fans are scheduled to get a bouquet of exciting matches as GOtv brings all the live actions of Premier League, Serie A and La Liga matches this season. All matches scheduled for 20-22 February will be shown live on SuperSport.

Premier League matches scheduled for this weekend will see Southampton face Chelsea this afternoon at 1:30pm live on SS Football (channel 31).

Aston Villa will be looking to return to winning ways in the Premier League when they take on Leicester City on Sunday afternoon at 3pm, live on SS Football (channel 31).

In Spain, the pick of matches for this round will see log leaders, Atletico Madrid host Levante at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano today at 4:15pm and champions Real Madrid will travel to Estadio Municipal Jose Zorrilla to face Real Valladolid tonight at 9pm, both on SS La Liga (channel 32).

La Liga continues on Sunday with Real Sociedad vs Deportivo Alaves at 4:15pm and Athletic Bilabo vs Villarreal at 9pm, both showing live on SS La Liga (channel 32), the only place to get English commentary from the legendary La Liga.

The headline fixture from Serie A this weekend sees Milan and Internazionale meet in the Derby della Madonnina (Milan derby) on the afternoon of Sunday at 3pm on SS Select 1 (channel 33).

Sunday also features a potential thriller between Atalanta and Napoli at 6pm on SS Select 1 (channel 33). While Sassuolo will clash with Bologna at 8:45pm today, all airing live on SS Select 1 (channel 33). Football for the weekend ends with Juventus facing Crotone on Monday night at 8:45pm on SS Select 1 (channel 33).

