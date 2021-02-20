Sani Yarima Pays Sympathy Visit to Seriki Hausa Shasha

Bennett Oghifo

The first Civilian Governor of Zamfara State, Ahmad Sani (Yarima Bakura), on Thursday paid a sympathy visit to the Seriki Shasha, Oyo State, Alhaji Haruna Maiyasin Katsina over the avoidable violence that erupted recently in the area.

Yarima commiserated with all the people involved in the skirmishes and lost valuable personal belongings during the unfortunate mayhem. The former governor sued for peace and cordial existence among the various stakeholders in Shasha community of Oyo State, affirming, that they should see themselves as one big family, who should continue to live in peace for the overall good of the country, Nigeria.

He counseled all the residents of Shasha to put the incident behind them faster than it came. He called on the Seriki Hausa of Shasha to bring back his people that have left the community so as to continue eking out their means of livelihood without any fear or molestation.

Yarima described the people of Oyo State as accommodating and loving people, who were always ready to identify with all and sundry, no matter their ethnic groups. Oyo State, Yarima said, was home for all, where there was no ethnic discrimination, but rather an environment of amity, concord and unfettered fellowship.

The Sariki Hausa of Shasha thanked Yarima for his nationalism, patriotism and love for the indivisibility of Nigeria.

He thanked him for finding the time out of his busy schedules to visit and commiserate with the Shasha community.

He assured Senator Sani Ahmed Yarima, that everything possible would be done to ensure, that the age-long love and spirit of togetherness, that has existed between the different ethnic groups in the Shasha community is fast restored, stressing, that in Shasha “we are one big family of peaceful Nigerians first and foremost, who have mingled and inter-married, hence, there is no Hausa or Igbo in Shasha, but true Nigerians.”

Yarima also joined other Nigerians at the 8th day Fidau prayer for late first civilian governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande, whom he described as a nationalist par excellence.

He said politicians should emulate Jakande’s selfless service, commitment and resilience, through which he impacted immensely and positively on the lives of Lagosians.

Yarima appreciated the enviable contributions of Jakande in giving Lagos a solid foundation in the course of his four years of purposeful leadership of Lagos State.

He called for landmark immortalisation of the of Lagos, Nigeria and Africa, while he urged the political class in Lagos State to hold high his unstained flag of life more abundant to all.

