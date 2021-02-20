Leicester Coach Condemns Ndidi, Iheanacho’s Yellow Cards

Leicester City coach Brendan Rodgers has insisted that Super Eagles duo Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho were unfairly booked during his side’s goalless draw with Peter Olayinka’s Slavia Prague in a Europa League round of 32 tie on Thursday evening.

While Ndidi was shown a yellow card for a foul in the 46th minute, Iheanacho was cautioned shortly after coming off the bench in the 64th minute.

The Foxes number 14 has now collected three yellow cards, against Sporting Braga, Zorya Lugansk and Slavia Prague, and is suspended for the return leg at the King Power Stadium next week.

Rodgers criticized the match officials for their performance, adding that Iheanacho and Ndidi did not deserve to be booked for their actions.

“I thought the officials were really poor, I’ve got to say. I don’t comment so much on them because I know it’s a very difficult job,” Rodgers told reportes.

“But some of the decisions… I think we had Wilf booked and Kelechi for the use of the elbow and it was clear it wasn’t. They were challenging for the ball, especially Wilf”.

Up next Leicester City travel to Aston Villa for a Premier League game before Slavia visit the East Midlands for the return leg of the Europa League.

