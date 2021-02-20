Bandits Kill Three in Kaduna Communities

By John Shiklam

Three people have been killed following attacks by bandits on communities in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

The bandits were said to have been aided by some youths in the communities.

One person suspected to have collaborated with the bandits was said to have been lynched to death by angry mob.

Samuel Aruwan, the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, who confirmed the killings in a statement on Saturday, said the police were investigating the possible collusion of some youths and the bandits in the communities.

Aruwan said the attacks started in Ungwan Sha’awa, where the bandits killed one Ubangida Dogo in his home, while his son, Jude was injured.

The Commissioner said further that the hoodlums also attacked Ungwan Galadima in the same locality and killed one Bulus Gwamna.

He added that another attack by the bandits in Ungwan Gamu claimed the life of one Daniel Danlami.

“The statement said, “Security agencies are investigating alleged collaboration with bandits by some locals, during recent disturbing attacks in Kajuru Local Government Area

“The sequence of reported attacks began in Ungwan Sha’awa in Kajuru local government area, where armed bandits killed one Ubangida Dogo in his home.

“According to the report, his son, Jude Ubangida was injured by the bandits and is receiving treatment in hospital.

“As the bandits withdrew from the village, they also attacked Ungwan Galadima in the same locality and killed one Bulus Gwamna.

“In Ungwan Gamu along the same trail, one Daniel Danlami was similarly killed by the marauding bandits.”

Aruwan said, “Preliminary investigations thereafter suggested that the bandits conducted these attacks with the aid of some local youths.”

He said, “As security agencies probed this further, one such suspect known simply as “Doctor”, from Kujeni village, was swiftly attacked and killed by youths of Maro in revenge.

“Just before his death, he confessed his involvement in the attack, and named a certain Fidelis Ali, also from Maro, as another accomplice of the bandits. Ali has since been arrested and taken into custody by the Police”.

Aruwan said, “Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed sadness at the reports of the killings, and sent his sincere condolences to the families of the slained, while praying for the repose of their souls.”

The statement added that the governor also expressed deep concern over the alleged involvement of local youths, and moreso the lynching of one of the suspects.

Aruwan said, El-Rufai appealed to citizens to allow investigations to proceed and not usurp the process, “reminding them that jungle justice is a grievous form of self-help and remains a crime.”

He said security agencies had been directed to identify the perpetrators of the lynching for prosecution.

